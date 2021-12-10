1 min read.Updated: 10 Dec 2021, 03:23 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Four registration counters and four sampling booths have been made operational and the number of Rapid PCR machines has also been increased
Listen to this article
The Jaipur International airport took up additional measures and made arrangements to ensure that stricter Covid guidelines are being implemented.
"Four registration counters and four sampling booths have become operational. Moreover, the number of Rapid PCR machines has also been increased. A dedicated waiting area sufficient for 150 passengers has also been set up" a senior official of the airport said.