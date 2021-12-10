The Jaipur International airport took up additional measures and made arrangements to ensure that stricter Covid guidelines are being implemented.

"Four registration counters and four sampling booths have become operational. Moreover, the number of Rapid PCR machines has also been increased. A dedicated waiting area sufficient for 150 passengers has also been set up" a senior official of the airport said.

The officer also informed that the waiting area is equipped with facilities such as washrooms, Wi-Fi service, online payment facility and service executives to assist the passengers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics