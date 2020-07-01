Jaipur airport gets modern in-line baggage scanning system

JAIPUR : A modern in-line baggage scanning system has been installed at the Jaipur International Airport to make the screening process faster and strengthen aviation security, Airport Director J S Balhara said on Tuesday.

The new system has been installed at a cost of ₹18 crore, he said.

He said the in-line baggage screening system has been combined with the existing baggage handling network.

"This will make checking of baggage and other belongings of passengers more effective and quick," he said.

In this new system, passengers are not required to scan their baggage before dropping them at the "check-in" counter, which will save time, he added.

