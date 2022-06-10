Jaipur couple drives Toyota Fortuner over Ladakh's sand dunes, fined 50,000

Jaipur couple drives Toyota Fortuner over Ladakh's sand dunes, fined ₹50,0001 min read . 12:25 PM IST
- Leh police requested the tourists in Leh not to drive cars on sand dunes as it harms the natural landscape and violates the prohibitory orders
A couple from Jaipur has been booked by Leh police for driving their car in a restricted area.
The Leh Police posted two photos on Facebook showing a Toyota Fortuner being driven on the sand dunes in Nubra Valley, Ladakh.
"One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM [sub-divisional magistrate] Nubra's direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of ₹50,000 was taken by them," Leh Police said in the Facebook post.
The district police requested the tourists in Leh not to drive cars on sand dunes as it harms the natural landscape and violates the prohibitory orders.
The SUV's licence plate shows it's a Delhi-registered vehicle.
This is the second incident in less than two months wherein tourists have been caught ruining picturesque Ladakh with their callous decisions.
In April this year, a video showing an Audi SUV racing through Leh's Pangong Lake, with two tourists hanging out of the sunroof and yelling, was widely criticised by people. The video showed foldable chairs and a table with bottles of alcohol, water, and packets of chips strewn on it.
