Jaipur girl, who jumped to death, was 'bullied, verbally abused' in school, claim parents

A 9-year-old girl Amaiyra, who died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi school in Jaipur, was bullied, claimed the deceased child's parents, who also held a teacher responsible for dodging their complaints, according to media reports.

The family has reportedly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the school administration, claiming that her death took place under suspicious circumstances and demanding an inquiry into the involvement of the teaching staff. According to an NDTV report, the parents alleged that the bullying involved verbal abuse and comments with “sexual connotations".

This follows the Rajasthan education department's five-member committee constituted to present its report next week on the demise of the girl on November 1. The horrifying CCTV footage with no sound shows her scaling the railing moments before her fatal fall.

As per an India Today report, the girl's mother Shivani Meena stated that they had told the teacher about the bullying; however, there was no action taken. "I would speak to the class teacher, I spoke to the class coordinator not once, but a number of times over the last one year, but they would either shrug me off or ignore me," NDTV quoted the girl's mother as saying.

Her husband, Vijay Meena, recounted an incident during a Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) when, according to him, a group of children pointed towards Amaiyra and another boy. Feeling embarrassed, Amaiyra hid behind Vijay. He then raised the matter during the parents-teacher meeting. He mentioned, “The teacher told me this is a coed school and Amaiyra must learn to talk to all children, even the boys. I told the teacher that 'it is my daughter's choice if she does not want to talk to boys'."

Also Read | Seven lawsuits allege OpenAI encouraged suicide and harmful delusions

'They charge substantial fees but where is accountability' The NDTV report said that Amaiyra's uncle, Sahil sought “answers from the school", asking “with over 5,000 children and a six-floor building, how did they get permission to build the extra floors without having a grill or a net for safety? It's the most basic thing. How can you have open floors with so many children around? How come there is no audio available in the CCTV that should be there as per CBSE guidelines? In fact, 15 days of CCTV footage should be available. It's a prestigious school of Jaipur. They charge substantial fees, but where is the accountability?”

Also Read | 7 lawsuits against OpenAI claim ChatGPT encouraged people to die by suicide

“We have spoken to her teachers, classmates, and other school staff. Prima facie, she was not willing to visit the school on the day of the incident. However, the fact will be ascertained after we speak to her parents,”Jaipur district education officer Ramniwas Sharma said, Hindustan Times reported.

Sharma stated that investigators discovered some classmates had used “bad words” toward the girl. He added, “We are probing whether she was depressed due to that or also had some problems at home.”