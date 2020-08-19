Home >News >India >Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports to be leased out through PPP: Govt
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports to be leased out through PPP: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 03:43 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- after a competitive bidding process in Feb 2019

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports, of Airports Authority of India (AAI), through public-private partnership, announced Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In the first round of privatisation under the Narendra Modi dispensation, the airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati were cleared for operation, management and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model in February 2019.

Subsequently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had in September 2019 recommended the Civil Aviation Ministry to privatise airports in Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during a webinar on Tuesday, "We are going to the Cabinet tomorrow for further airport privatisation. We have got many more airports lined up, dozens of them, and the 100 new airports we will build between now and 2030."

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

Adani Enterprises signed the concessionaire agreement with the AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14, 2020. It is yet to sign the concessionaire agreement for the other three airports.

With agency inputs


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint (MINT)

Centre clears award of three airports to Adani Group

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar during a press conference on cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Cabinet approves National Recruitment Agency. Common test for govt, PSBs jobs

2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout