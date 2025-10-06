Jaipur hospital fire: 8 die as short circuit triggers massive ICU blaze; kin slam staff for negligence

Jaipur Hospital Fire: A short circuit in the trauma Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital triggered a devastating fire late on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of eight patients and exposing significant safety lapses, according to relatives and witnesses.

The deceased have been identified as Pintu (Sikar), Dileep (Aandhi, Jaipur), Shrinath (Bharatpur), Rukmani (Bharatpur), Kushma (Bharatpur), Sarvesh (Agra, UP), Bahadur (Sanganer, Jaipur), and Digambar Verma.

According to the latest reports, five patients are in critical condition.

Jaipur Hospital Fire: What Happened in the ICU? Relatives of patients recounted harrowing scenes as smoke engulfed the ward, forcing patients and staff to flee in panic.

Puran Singh, whose relative was admitted to the ICU, told ANI: “When there was a spark, there was a cylinder beside it. The smoke spread throughout the ICU, causing everyone to flee in panic. Some managed to rescue their own patients, but mine was left alone in the room. As the gas spread further, they shut the gates.”

Narendra Singh, another relative, described being initially unaware of the fire to ANI. “There was a fire in the ICU, and I didn't even know. I had come downstairs to have dinner at the time. There wasn't even any equipment to douse the fire--no facilities were available. My mother was admitted there,” he said.

Om Prakash, whose 25-year-old maternal aunt’s son was admitted, recounted: “Smoke started spreading around 11:20 PM, and I warned the doctors that it could cause discomfort to patients. By the time the smoke intensified, the doctors and compounders had already fled. Only 4 to 5 patients were evacuated. Tragically, my maternal aunt's son lost his life due to the incident. He was about to recover and was scheduled to be discharged in two-three days.”

Jaipur Hospital Fire: Were Safety Protocols Followed? Several relatives criticised hospital staff for failing to respond appropriately.

Jogendra Singh, whose mother was admitted, said: “When the spark occurred, I alerted the doctors four to five times that it was coming from there, but they dismissed it as normal. Suddenly, smoke engulfed the area, and all the staff ran out, leaving no one to help or save my mother. I was outside when I asked the police, and they said everyone had been evacuated. However, my mother and brother were still trapped inside the hospital. Somehow, I managed to rescue my brother, but he is now in critical condition.”

Ranjit Singh Rathore, whose brother was admitted, received a distressing call at 11:30 PM. “I had just arrived this evening. I rushed to the hospital, but initially, they wouldn't let me inside. After some time, I managed to enter. When I went in, I found my brother dead,” he said.

The accounts highlight serious concerns about emergency preparedness and the availability of fire-safety equipment in one of Rajasthan’s largest public hospitals.

Jaipur Hospital Fire: How Are Authorities Responding? Late on Sunday night, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital following the fire outbreak.

CM Sharma posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his visit to SMS hospital and said, “The incident of a fire breaking out at the trauma center of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is extremely unfortunate.”

He wrote: “Upon reaching the hospital, I gathered information from the doctors and officials and issued instructions to ensure swift relief efforts. Every possible step is being taken for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored.”

