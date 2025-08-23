Jaipur: Huge portion of Amer Fort wall collapses amid incessant rains | Watch video

A massive portion of a 200-feet-long wall of Amer Fort in Jaipur collapsed on Saturday amid incessant rainfall.
A video shared by news agency PTI shows the aftermath of the Amer Fort wall collapse. A huge section of the Rajput-era fort gave in to the rains, collapsing into heaps of debris. A stream of water can be seen gushing down from the ruptured part of the wall.
Watch the video here:
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
