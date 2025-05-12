Jaipur & Indore cricket stadiums receive bomb threats amid India–Pakistan tensions

Amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, two sports stadiums in Jaipur and Indore received bomb threats separately on Monday.

The stadiums were vacated immediately, and the authorities were informed about the threats.

Bomb threat at Jaipur stadium The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur received a bomb threat for the second time in May.

The premises were vacated immediately, and the police were informed on Monday after the threat was sent to the official email ID of the Rajasthan Sports Council.

The Bomb Disposal Squad, along with the Dog Squad, arrived at the stadium and thoroughly searched the area.

“The mail was sent to the official email ID of the Sports Council. Acting on this, the stadium was vacated. The Bomb Disposal Squad, with the help of the Dog Squad, is conducting an investigation,” Additional Superintendent of Police Lalit Sharma told ANI.

Following the bomb threat, all the workers and spectators inside the stadium were evacuated, and a heavy police force was deployed on the stadium premises.

A similar incident took place last week, when the stadium received a bomb threat and was evacuated on the orders of the Rajasthan Sports Council president.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are running high after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the attack.

Rajasthan State Sports Council president Neeraj A. Pawan said a bomb threat was received via email and sent to the police commissioner.

"We received a bomb threat through email. The mail was then sent to the Police Commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team have arrived here...The investigation is underway. The stadium has been completely evacuated," Pawan said.

Bomb threat at Indore stadium People were evacuated from the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after it received a fresh bomb threat on Monday.

This is the second time in three days that the stadium has received a bomb threat.

“We received information from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) office that they had received an email threatening to blow up the Holkar Stadium,” Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav told PTI.

He also said people were evacuated from the stadium, and a bomb squad was searching the premises. No suspicious object was found at the stadium, Yadav added.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association received a similar threatening email on May 9, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Earlier in April, a bomb threat was received at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium during the KKR vs CSK Indian Premier League 2025 match.

The Cricket Association of Bengal got the bomb threat through email.