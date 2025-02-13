Jaipur man arrested for vandalising ancient idol over wife’s religious fasts

A man in Jaipur has been held for destroying an ancient idol at a local temple, according to a report by News18. He told police he did this over anger at his wife's devotion and subsequent fasts impeding his own desires, it added

One Kamlesh Meena from Punana village of Meena Ki Dhani in Jaipur has been arrested by police for vandalising the local Kalu Baba temple, as per the report. It said that Meena was drunk when he entered the temple and damaged a centuries-old statue. His friend Makhan Lal, who helped him, is absconding, and police are on the lookout, it added.

Advertisement

Why Did Jaipur Man Destroy Village Temple Idol? Meena told the police he is not very religious, and his wife's constant fasts and devotion caused fights and created distance between the couple, as per the report. He also expressed frustration that he could not be intimate with his wife due to her religious rituals and destroyed the idol due to frustration, it said.

The Kalu Baba temple is a revered site visited by large crowds on Fridays and devotees saw Meena and Lal enter the temple on the night of February 8 and destroy the idol, the report said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das dies at 83

Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das Passes Away Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, as per a press statement issued by the institute.

The hospital in a statement said, “Satyendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted to HDU (High Dependency Unit) of the Neurology ward on February 3 with a stroke in critical condition.”

Advertisement