Jaipur news: Communal tensions erupts after bystander's death over a ‘misunderstanding’
Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that the situation in Ramganj area of Jaipur was brought under control with the deployment of additional forces
Communal tensions erupted in the Ramganj area of Jaipur district of Rajasthan after a bystander was thrashed and killed by a group of men after an accident between two bikes. The police said that a dozen suspects were detained in the case of Friday and the incident was the result of a “misunderstanding."