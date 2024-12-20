Jaipur news: A catastrophic collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, resulting in at least seven fatalities and injuring over 35 people. Eyewitness accounts describe a scene of chaos as flames engulfed more than 30 vehicles, with thick black smoke visible from nearly a kilometre away. The incident occurred around 5:30 am, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Jaipur Fire Eyewitness Accounts of the Horror

Jaipur: Firefighters douse the fire at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. Five people were burnt alive and 37 injured in the major fire incident, police said.

An eyewitness recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the explosion, stating, “My friend and I were travelling from Rajsamand to Jaipur. Our bus suddenly stopped around 5:30 in the morning, and we heard a massive blast. There was fire everywhere around the bus. The door of the bus was locked, so we broke the window and jumped out. Along with us, about 7-8 more people jumped out of the window. There were continuous blasts, one after another. There was a petrol pump nearby.”

Panic ensued as flames spread rapidly, with reports of ongoing blasts echoing along the highway.

A school van driver described seeing a man engulfed in flames, stating, “As I got closer to the spot, I saw people running in haste and shouting for help. I saw a man engulfed in flames. It was a frightening scene. Fire brigades and ambulances were there, but it was difficult for them to reach the spot initially.”

The driver noted that fire brigades and ambulances faced challenges reaching the site due to the intensity of the blaze on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

Jaipur Fire: CCTV Footage Captures Devastation

Jaipur: Vehicles engulfed in flames after a massive fire broke out following a truck collision outside a petrol pump, in Jaipur, Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2024. Five people were burnt alive and 37 injured in a major fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles, police said.

CCTV footage from the scene showed flames sweeping over a property moments after the collision, highlighting the extent of the destruction caused by the accident.

The flames not only consumed vehicles but also damaged nearby establishments, leaving a trail of devastation along the busy highway. A nearly 300-metre-long stretch of the highway was affected by the accident, causing a long queue of vehicles.