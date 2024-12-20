Jaipur news: A catastrophic collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, resulting in at least seven fatalities and injuring over 35 people. Eyewitness accounts describe a scene of chaos as flames engulfed more than 30 vehicles, with thick black smoke visible from nearly a kilometre away. The incident occurred around 5:30 am, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.
An eyewitness recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the explosion, stating, “My friend and I were travelling from Rajsamand to Jaipur. Our bus suddenly stopped around 5:30 in the morning, and we heard a massive blast. There was fire everywhere around the bus. The door of the bus was locked, so we broke the window and jumped out. Along with us, about 7-8 more people jumped out of the window. There were continuous blasts, one after another. There was a petrol pump nearby.”
Panic ensued as flames spread rapidly, with reports of ongoing blasts echoing along the highway.
A school van driver described seeing a man engulfed in flames, stating, “As I got closer to the spot, I saw people running in haste and shouting for help. I saw a man engulfed in flames. It was a frightening scene. Fire brigades and ambulances were there, but it was difficult for them to reach the spot initially.”
The driver noted that fire brigades and ambulances faced challenges reaching the site due to the intensity of the blaze on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.
CCTV footage from the scene showed flames sweeping over a property moments after the collision, highlighting the extent of the destruction caused by the accident.
The flames not only consumed vehicles but also damaged nearby establishments, leaving a trail of devastation along the busy highway. A nearly 300-metre-long stretch of the highway was affected by the accident, causing a long queue of vehicles.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited SMS Hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured and assured that all necessary medical facilities would be provided.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.