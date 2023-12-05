Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead, two injured

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedia was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur. Along with him, two more people were injuered during the attack, according to Jaipur police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(THis is a breaking, refresh for updates)

