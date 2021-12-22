JAIPUR : Health officials in Rajasthan on Wednesday informed that four new cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron had been detected in the state.

Of the four of them, one is a foreigner who is undergoing treatment in Delhi and three others have been admitted to the RUHS hospital in Jaipur.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Dr Sudhir Bhandari told reporters that genome sequence test has confirmed four people to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Bhandari said all the three infected persons admitted in Jaipur are asymptomatic.

"They do not have any major symptoms of coronavirus nor do they have any travel history," he said.

The state currently has 217 active cases of coronavirus infection. So far, 8,961 deaths have occurred due to the infection in the state.

