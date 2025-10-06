Jaipur SMS hospital fire: Rajasthan govt forms committee to probe tragedy that killed 8; PM Modi reacts—What we know

A fire, believed to have been caused by a suspected short circuit, broke out at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night, killing eight people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragedy.

“The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Prime Minister's Office said on X.

Jaipur hospital fire: Here's what we know so far The kin of patients protested against the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government and the hospital administration for the alleged negligence.

2. The Rajasthan government on Monday formed a 6-member committee to probe the incident.

3. One of witnesses shared his horrifying experience stating his “mother, brother were still trapped inside the hospital” despite police informing “everyone had been evacuated”. Another claimed there was no equipment to douse the blaze.

SMS Hospital patients and their relatives

4. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called for a high-level investigation, saying, “The state government should conduct a high-level investigation into this incident to ensure that such accidents do not recur anywhere in the future.”

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma meets an injured after a fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, late Sunday night, in Jaipur, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. Six patients died in the incident. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2025_000009B)

5. "This is gross negligence on the part of the state government...The Chief Minister is busy touring Delhi...There is no monitoring...Education and health are basic needs of the state...The state Health Minister should resign immediately and the bereaved families should be compensated. Action should be taken against those whose negligence led to this incident..." Tika Ram Jully, LoP in the Rajasthan Assembly said.

6. The Police Commissioner said the forensics team is probing to know the cause behind it. “Our FSL team's investigation will reveal the cause of the fire. At first glance, it appears to be a short circuit, but the final cause will only be determined after the FSL investigation.” ANI quoted the Police Commissioner as saying.

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visits the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where a fire broke out late Sunday night, in Jaipur, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. Six patients died in the incident. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2025_000008B)

7. Vikas, a ward boy present during the incident, said he and other staff rushed to rescue patients after learning about the fire. They managed to save three to four people before the flames became too intense. He noted that police arrived later but couldn’t enter due to the heavy smoke. Firefighters had to break a window to begin dousing the fire, as the entire ward was filled with smoke, as per a report by PTI.

**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Jaipur: Charred premises of the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital after a fire broke out late Sunday night, in Jaipur, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. Six patients died in the incident. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2025_000005B)

8. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called the incident “extremely unfortunate”. “Upon reaching the hospital, I gathered information from the doctors and officials and issued instructions to ensure swift relief efforts. Every possible step is being taken for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored. May Lord Shri Ram grant place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them every possible assistance,” he said on X.

9. CM Sharma visited the scene where the incident occurred.

10. BJP MLA Gopal Sharma called for action against those responsible behind the ‘negligence’, saying, "This incident is extremely unfortunate. Families have lost loved ones. The grieving families should be given appropriate compensation. Action should be taken against those whose negligence led to this incident..."