 Jaipur weather alert: IMD forecasts rains, hailstorms for eastern Rajasthan on THESE dates
Jaipur weather alert: IMD forecasts rains, hailstorms for eastern Rajasthan on THESE dates

As per IMD, the change in Rajasthan weather conditions is influenced by the western disturbances and the state can witness light rains across several eastern districts

Vehicles ply on the road amid fog on a winter day in Jaipur (ANI)Premium
Vehicles ply on the road amid fog on a winter day in Jaipur (ANI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned about hailstorms around the areas of Jaipur on 8 and 9 January. In a forecast released through X (formerly Twitter), the weather department said that multiple regions of eastern Rajasthan can witness isolated incidents of thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

“Isolated thunderstorm with lightning/gusty winds & Hailstorm over East Rajasthan on 08th & 09th," IMD said in a tweet.

As per IMD, the change in Rajasthan weather conditions is influenced by the western disturbances and the state can witness light spell rains across several eastern districts. The forecast comes as the temperature ranges between 3 to 7 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan with a deep layer of fog engulfing the state.

Punjab, and Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions

The cold weather conditions continue to persist in several regions of Punjab and Haryana. The traffic remains disrupted in many states of North India due to poor visibility amid fog. In Punjab, the temperature is touching as low as 4.8 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur while in the capital city of Chandigarh, the mercury recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Rohtak experienced an intense cold spell, registering a temperature as low as 6.7 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin. Additionally, Ambala, Narnaul, Karnal, and Hisar reported minimum temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius, and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The commuters faced several issues due to the poor visibility around the national capital region (NCR) amid dense fog. As per reports, 20 Delhi-bound trains are running late on Monday due to poor visibility as the capital city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The weather department has warned that the fog conditions might persist throughout the day with maximum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Published: 08 Jan 2024, 05:26 PM IST
