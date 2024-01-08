Jaipur weather alert: IMD forecasts rains, hailstorms for eastern Rajasthan on THESE dates
As per IMD, the change in Rajasthan weather conditions is influenced by the western disturbances and the state can witness light rains across several eastern districts
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned about hailstorms around the areas of Jaipur on 8 and 9 January. In a forecast released through X (formerly Twitter), the weather department said that multiple regions of eastern Rajasthan can witness isolated incidents of thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms on Monday and Tuesday.