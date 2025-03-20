A grisly crime similar to the Meerut-based merchant navy officer's murder came to light in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where a woman and her paramour allegedly killed her husband by strangling him and then setting the body on fire, media reports say. Gopali Devi, along with her lover Deendayal, were arrested for killing her husband Dhannalal, a vegetable seller, on March 15. The accused planned to flee the city but failed to do so and were arrested, media reports quoted the police as saying.

How did Gopali kill Dhannalal? On March 15, Dhannalal couldn't find his wife. He went to Deendayal's shop, Shyam Fashion, situated in Sanganer's Kashido Wali Gali, to look for her. There, he saw Gopali Devi working with Deendayal. An argument followed between the couple.

Deendayal and Gopali made Dhannalal come to another shop and started brutally attacking him. The duo smashed his head with an iron rod. To hide the identity of the deceased and destroy the proof, they put the body in a bag, took it on a bike to an isolated place and set it on fire.

Numerous videos have gone viral on the internet, where Gopali and Deendayal could be seen taking Dhannalal on a bike.

What police say about the crime Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP South) Digant Anand stated that both Gopali and her lover Deendayal were arrested. “After the deceased objected to the affair, his wife and co-accused Deendayal hit the deceased on his head with an iron rod in rage, which resulted in the deceased losing consciousness and possibly dying on the spot," Anand was quoted by ANI as saying.

The police were informed on March 16 when the half-burnt body of Dhannalal was lying near a main road. They said Dhannalal questioned Gopali about her extra-marital affair, which led to the gruesome murder. The accused reportedly placed the remains of the body in a sack and threw it on the road. Police have formed a special team to probe the case.