With Ghulam Nabi Azad resigning from all party positions, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at him, saying that the senior leader has 'revealed his true character'
Congress party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who resigned from the primary membership of the party earlier today, saying that his DNA has been "Modi-fied". Hitting back at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership, the Congress on Friday linked his resignation to the "end of his Rajya Sabha tenure" and alleged that his "betrayal" reveals his "true character".
Jairam Ramesh's tweet read, "A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied."
Pawan Khera, the media head of Congress, while speaking with reporters, also lashed out at Ghulam Nabi Azad and linked his resignation to the "end of his Rajya Sabha tenure".
"As soon your Rajya Sabha term got over, you got restless. You could not stay without a post even for a second," Pawan Khera said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls.
Delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, in the recent past, Azad wrote a five page no holds barred letter to the Congress president detailing his grievances.
Ending his over five decade association with the party, the 73-year-old said the party had "lost both the will and ability under the tutelage of the coterie" running the affairs of the party to fight for what is right for India.
Azad also strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter.
Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken held a press conference at AICC headquarters on Friday expressing dismay on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation when the party is campaigning against the BJP-led government on the issue of inflation and unemployment.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed "dismay" and a "sense of betrayal" over Azad's resignation from the party, and said quitting strengthens the policies, systems and people that made them write the "letter of reform".
Dikshit, a former party MP and son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, was part of the G23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 for an organisational overhaul and reforms, saying it was a "banner of reform and not a banner of revolt".
"When I read your letter of resignation, it gave me a sense of dismay and unfortunately, then a sense of betrayal," he wrote to Azad.
