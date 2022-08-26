Congress party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who resigned from the primary membership of the party earlier today, saying that his DNA has been "Modi-fied". Hitting back at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership, the Congress on Friday linked his resignation to the "end of his Rajya Sabha tenure" and alleged that his "betrayal" reveals his "true character".

