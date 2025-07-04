Jairam Thakur vs Kangana Ranaut over Mandi floods: 'Those who don't care,' says ex-CM; the actress responds

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, has attacked fellow party actress-politician Kangana Ranaut over her 'absence' amid floods caused by a cloudburst in Mandi. Ranaut is a BJP MP from the Mandi seat.

When asked about Kangana's absence, Thakur, in a video is heard saying that he does not want to comment on it. "We are here to live and die with the people of Mandi...we care about them. Those who don't care...I don't want to comment on them," Thakur said.

Kangana has been criticised for her absence from the flood-hit region with Congress party sharing videos of her ‘holidaying’ while chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is seen with the affected population.

' ₹ 400 crore worth of property damaged' As many as 63 people have died while ₹400 crore worth of property has been damaged due to incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert until July 7, warning of continued heavy showers in the hill state.

The Thunag sub-division of Mandi district has been the worst-hit so far, with roads impassable and essential services such as electricity and water supply affected.

Ranaut, however, expressed grief over the massive devastation caused by floods in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. She said Jairam Thakur advised her not to visit flood-affected areas.

"It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but wasadvised by respected leader of opposition Shri Jairam Thakur to wait untill the connectivity and reach to the affected areas are restored. Red alert is issued by Mandi DC today as well. Awaiting authorities' approval on the same, will be there soonest possible. Thanks," the post on X by Kangana Ranaut read.

Earlier on Friday, several houses were damaged and vehicles were washed away due to the cloudbursts and heavy rainfall in the state over the last 24 hours.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, the state has suffered damages amounting to more than ₹400 crore due to incessant monsoon rains. Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services are disrupted.

"We have recorded over ₹400 crore in losses so far, as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely to be much higher," said DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

"Our primary focus at the moment is on search, rescue, and restoration. Detailed damage assessment will take time," he added.