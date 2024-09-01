Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Jaise woh Swami Vivekanand ho’: Kangana Ranaut on her ‘Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser’ remark

‘Jaise woh Swami Vivekanand ho’: Kangana Ranaut on her ‘Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser’ remark

Livemint

Back in 2020, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had posted on X, “Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist…”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had called Ranbir Kapoor a serial skirt chaser in a post in 2020.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took potshots at actor Ranbir Kapoor over her old tweet calling him a “serial skirt chaser." In an interview with India TV, Ranaut was asked about her comment on Ranbir Kapoor, which she posted on X back in 2020.

Ranaut’s 2020 post read, “Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika [Padukon] is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch, this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The BJP MP from Mandi Mandi was asked about this statement in India TV’s ‘Aap ki Adalat’ show on Saturday. She told the host, “Aap toh aise bol rahe hai jaise woh Swami Vivekanand ho [You’re talking as though he is Swami Vivekananda]."

As the audience broke into laughter, Ranaut said, “Aap to aise unki vakalat kar rahe hai jaise...mahaan se mahaan hastiyaan ho ye...[You are defending him as though he is some greatest personality]." One can listen to her latest comment at arounf 31:15 minutes in the video below.

Kangana's 2020 tweet was in response to another tweet, which said that Ranbir, despite delivering flops like Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Jagga Jasoos, and average box office films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Tamasha, had the support of the media and bagged a big film such as Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018).

Taking a dig at the film industry, Ranaut said, “you can’ single-out anyone...everyone knows how they are..."

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next film, Emergency. The film has been embroiled in controversies for some time now. The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kangana essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events. It is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.