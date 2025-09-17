‘Jaish terrorists exposed Pakistan’: Modi thunders in Madhya Pradesh, says Indian Army ‘Ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing it of duplicity on terrorism after a senior Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander admitted that India’s precision strike under ‘Operation Sindoor’ had destroyed terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur — including the family of terror chief Masood Azhar.

Speaking at a public rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where he inaugurated the ‘PM Mitra Park’, PM Modi declared that Pakistan’s own terrorists had confirmed what India has been saying for years — that Bahawalpur remains a hub for cross-border terror activities.

‘The Whole World Has Seen the Truth’ PM Modi, who is also celebrating his 75th birthday, said the confession by Jaish operatives had finally unmasked Pakistan before the international community.

“Today, the whole world has seen how terrorists from Pakistan themselves have accepted the truth, how Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan,” he thundered.

“They admitted that India’s strike destroyed their bases.”

Recalling India’s firm response to past terror attacks, PM Modi added,

“Terrorists from Pakistan did Pahalgam, our jawans destroyed the terrorists’ hubs in Pakistan. This is the new Bharat, it does not fear any nuclear threat. ‘Ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai’ (we strike inside their home),” News18 quoted PM Modin who drew loud applause from the crowd.

The Prime Minister asserted that Pakistan’s repeated denials before FATF and other international watchdogs had now been proven false, strengthening India’s case on the global stage.

PM Modi on Viksit Bharat and Women’s Health At the event, PM Modi also unveiled the ‘Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar’ initiative, emphasising that women’s health is central to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

“If the mother is fine at home, then the entire family stays well, and if she gets unwell, everything is disturbed. That is why, this is for the future of women with ‘Swasth Naari’,” he explained.

He urged women to visit government health centres for free check-ups and medicines, making a heartfelt appeal:

“I have come here to ask you something today — please do visit these health centres yourself for free testing and also free medicine. Your health is more important than our government treasury.”

Highlighting that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past 11 years, PM Modi said that India’s development must be driven by women power (nari shakti), the youth, and farmers.

Also Read | Narendra Modi biopic to release in 2026: Check who will play Modi in Maa Vande

PM Mitra Park to Boost Cotton Industry Marking Vishwakarma Jayanti, PM Modi inaugurated the PM Mitra Park, aimed at revitalising the cotton industry and generating jobs.

“On Vishwakarma day today, the PM Mitra Park has been inaugurated, which will give a boost to the cotton industry. Many farmers are joining us from different parts of the country, creating jobs for our youth and women. I congratulate all for these schemes,” he said.

Reiterating his call for economic self-reliance, the Prime Minister urged citizens to buy Made in India products, stating,