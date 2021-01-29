OPEN APP
Jaishankar and Blinken agreed to work together to address global issues: MEA
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Reuters)

Jaishankar and Blinken agreed to work together to address global issues: MEA

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 10:35 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

Indian foreign minister and US Secretary of State expressed commitment to consolidate and expand multi-faceted Indo-US strategic partnership, says MEA

New Delhi: India and the US on Friday committed to “consolidate and expand" their ties and also work together to deal with the challenges in a post world during a telephone conversation between Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken’s call with Jaishankar is the third high level contact between India and the new US administration headed by President Joe Biden. On Wednesday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had spoken to their counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Jake Sullivan respectively.

"Jaishankar and Blinken expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership. They appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive health-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages as its important pillars," an Indian foriegn ministry statement said.

“Recognising the challenges of a post-Covid world, they agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply. They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," it added.

