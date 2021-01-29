Jaishankar and Blinken agreed to work together to address global issues: MEA

Indian foreign minister and US Secretary of State expressed commitment to consolidate and expand multi-faceted Indo-US strategic partnership, says MEA

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: India and the US on Friday committed to “consolidate and expand" their ties and also work together to deal with the challenges in a post world during a telephone conversation between Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

New Delhi: India and the US on Friday committed to “consolidate and expand" their ties and also work together to deal with the challenges in a post world during a telephone conversation between Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Jaishankar and Blinken expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership. They appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive health-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages as its important pillars," an Indian foriegn ministry statement said.

“Recognising the challenges of a post-Covid world, they agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply. They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}