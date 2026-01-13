Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio agree to stay in touch on trade amid tariff disputes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (January 13), discussing cooperation in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defence. The call came a day after newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, indicated there would be renewed engagement on trade issues between the two countries.

Jaishankar tweeted about the discussion: "Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues."

Bilateral trade talks resume India-US ties had faced strains after former President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levy linked to Russian oil purchases. Multiple rounds of negotiations took place last year to finalize a bilateral trade deal, but a resolution could not be reached, largely due to US demands for greater access to India’s farm and dairy sectors.

Sergio Gor highlighted ongoing engagement on trade during an address at the US embassy on Monday:

“Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow.”

India-US strategic partnership Gor emphasized India’s critical role in US foreign policy, saying: "No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table."

Impact of US tariffs on Iran The conversation also coincided with Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on countries doing business with Iran. Indian government sources noted, according to PTI, that the measure is expected to have minimal impact on India, as bilateral trade with Iran is under USD 2 billion. Officials reportedly added that Iran does not rank among India’s top 50 global trading partners.

