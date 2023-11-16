Jaishankar asks Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India is not ruling out an investigation but asked Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations about the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in that country.