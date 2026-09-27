Jaishankar's UNGA address — ‘Our right to defend ourselves’ to ‘endless war must end’: 7 key takeaways

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly to outline India’s positions on terrorism, the conflicts in the Gulf, Ukraine and West Asia, as well as growing economic competition. He called for restraint in ongoing conflicts while arguing that terrorism and state-sponsored cross-border violence must face accountability.

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Here are the key takeaways from Jaishankar’s UNGA speech:

1. ‘Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised’ Jaishankar delivered a strong message to Pakistan on terrorism, saying arguments seeking to normalise terrorism or shield perpetrators from consequences could not be accepted.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did S Jaishankar emphasize about India's right to defend itself against terrorism at the UNGA? ⌵ S Jaishankar asserted India's right to defend itself against terrorism, noting that arguments to normalize terrorism or protect its perpetrators would not be accepted. 2 Why does India call for accountability over state-sponsored terrorism? ⌵ Jaishankar highlighted that state-sponsored terrorism poses a persistent threat to global peace and must be addressed through accountability to maintain the integrity of the global order. 3 How does India propose to combat the financial networks supporting terrorism? ⌵ Jaishankar emphasized the need to target and expose financial networks that sustain terrorism, as part of India's zero tolerance approach against terrorist activities. 4 What position does India maintain regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict? ⌵ India maintains that a durable peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict can be achieved through a two-state solution, and continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. 5 What concerns did Jaishankar express about maritime security at the UNGA? ⌵ Jaishankar expressed deep concern over ongoing conflicts in the Gulf's maritime security, particularly condemning attacks on commercial shipping and emphasizing the importance of protecting civilian maritime activities.

“Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly. Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised,” he said without taking Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif's name or his remarks.

He added that India’s approach to terrorism would also affect its relations with countries involved in such activities.

“Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism, and understandings premised on that will naturally be called into question,” Jaishankar said.

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2. India calls for accountability over state-sponsored terrorism Jaishankar described terrorism as a persistent threat to peace and said its impact was particularly serious when it involved state sponsorship and cross-border activity.

“A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order,” he said.

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He called for governments involved in such practices to be held accountable.

“Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero tolerance approach towards terrorism,” he said.

Jaishankar also stressed the importance of targeting the financial networks that sustain terrorism.

3. ‘Endless war must give way now to an end to war’ On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said the war remained a major international concern and reiterated India's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities.

“The conflict in Ukraine, now almost nearing its fifth year, is equally concerning,” he said.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar said: “Endless war must give way now to an end to war. India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace.”

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He also stressed that the consequences of conflicts extend well beyond the countries directly involved.

“Countries far from conflicts are being penalized for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say,” he said.

4. India warns over Gulf conflict and attacks on shipping Jaishankar expressed concern over continuing hostilities in the Gulf and their wider consequences for global trade, energy supplies and maritime security.

“This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities,” he said.

He specifically condemned attacks targeting commercial shipping and seafarers travelling through international waterways.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers, transiting international waterways, is simply unacceptable,” Jaishankar said.

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India called on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce.

5. Two-state solution remains India's position on West Asia On the Israel-Palestine conflict, Jaishankar reiterated India's position that a durable peace requires a two-state solution.

“Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in West Asia or the Middle East. We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution,” he said.

He also highlighted India's humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

“In the meantime, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people,” Jaishankar said.

6. ‘Weaponisation of everything’ is creating global chokepoints Jaishankar warned that the international system is increasingly being shaped by what he called a mindset of “extreme competition”.

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“Instead, what we are actually seeing is a weaponisation of everything,” he said.

He argued that competition was undermining institutions and creating chokepoints across finance, trade, supply chains and technology.

“A mindset of extreme competition has set in, undermining institutions, and establishing chokepoints. It extends from the world of finance to constricting market access, disrupting supply chains and withholding technology,” he said.

He added that resources and connectivity had also become subject to strategic leverage, prompting countries to pursue “de-risking and diversifying”.

7. ‘Peace is not just the absence of war’ A central theme of Jaishankar’s speech was that peace requires more than simply ending armed conflict.

“Let us recognize that peace is not just the absence of war,” he said.

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Warning about the cumulative effect of global threats and pressures, Jaishankar said: “If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures, then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step to push us over.”

He called for greater stability, security and predictability, describing them as crucial elements of the environment needed for peace. “If any of them are undermined, peace will inevitably be weakened,” he said.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Jaishankar's UNGA address — ‘Our right to defend ourselves’ to ‘endless war must end’: 7 key takeaways