External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participates in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Ministers meeting through video conferencing (ANI)
Jaishankar attends BRICS FMs' meet on coronavirus via video conferencing

1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2020, 07:27 PM IST ANI

  • The ministers also discussed ways to speed up joint vaccine production
  • The meeting was organized to discuss the joint efforts of the five-member states to combat the virus and overcome the financial, economic, and social consequences of the pandemic

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on coronavirus through video conferencing.

Opening remarks were made by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Russia is the Chair of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) for 2020.

The meeting was organized to discuss the joint efforts of the five-member states -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- to combat the virus and overcome the financial, economic, and social consequences of the pandemic, Sputnik reported.

The ministers also discussed ways to speed up joint vaccine production, as well as urgent issues of developing their strategic partnership within the BRICS.

Coronavirus which emerged in China in December last year has infected more than 3 million people and killed at least 211,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

