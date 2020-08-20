NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday batted for increased global cooperation while regretting that multi-lateralism had not risen to the occasion when it was needed most – during the covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the sixth roundtable of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-India Network of Think Tanks (AINTT), the minister also lamented that the “admittedly anachronistic nature of key international organizations," besides the "intensely competitive nature of current international politics" had also played their part in stalling international cooperation at the time of the pandemic.

Due to covid-19, the world was faced with an “unprecedented challenge" with the cost of damages estimated in the range of $5.8-8.8 trillion or approximately 6.5-9.7% of the global GDP, he said.

The relationship between India and the ASEAN was founded on the shared interests of globalization, the minister said adding that with countries turning inward and looking at self sufficiency, the concept was under stress, necessitating the need to look beyond the economic and even social definitions of the phenomenon.

“Globalization may be reflected as trade, travel and financial flows. But in reality, it is something very much larger. In fact, what the pandemic has brought out is the indivisible aspect of human existence that underpins globalization. Whether it is climate change, terrorism or indeed pandemics, these are not challenges where those affected have a choice. The limitations of purely national responses or sometimes living in denial have become evident. It, therefore, underlines the need for the international community to work together much more sincerely in search of collective solutions," the minister said.

But it was ironic that “just when multilateralism was most in demand, it did not rise to the occasion. If we saw little leadership, it was not just due to the admittedly anachronistic nature of key international organizations. Equally, it reflected the intensely competitive nature of current international politics," Jaishankar said – an allusion to the UN Security Council being paralysed and unable to issue a statement on the pandemic due to sharp differences between permanent UN Security Council members China and the US. The reference could also be equally to the US pulling out of the World Health Organisation (WHO) after accusing it of acting in deference to the wishes of China – by declaring covid-19 a pandemic late.

“The big issue that confronts the thinking world is not simply the state of the economy, the damage to societies or the challenges to governance. It is actually a debate on the future directions of global affairs and what kind of world order – or disorder – we are going to live in," Jaishankar said.

Another phenomenon that was becoming evident was the expansion of the definition of national security to include health security – besides the earlier additions of economic security and technology security, Jaishankar said.

The pandemic had brought back currency concepts like “strategic autonomy" that was once fashionable in a unipolar world, he said adding that this was now used in the context of global supply chains. The reference was to countries looking to move production facilities out of China or at least reduce their dependency on them after the pandemic exposed the weaknesses of overdependence on China.

“Whatever we may profess, the actions of nations during times of crisis determines how the world really perceives them, and they did bring up many of the risks inherent in the current global economy," Jaishhankar said in an oblique reference to China shutting down its factories without warning at the start of the crisis and then allegedly trying to make profits as the economies of many countries were either shut down or in distress due to the pandemic.

“Consequently, concerns about supply chains are sought to be mitigated at the very least through greater emphasis on their diversification and resilience," the minister said. On its part, India had launched the “Atmanirbhar Bharat" or “self reliant India" programme, Jaishankar said which had the goals of “building an employment generating economy, not just a profit generating one."

