Jaishankar bats for increased global cooperation

But it was ironic that “just when multilateralism was most in demand, it did not rise to the occasion. If we saw little leadership, it was not just due to the admittedly anachronistic nature of key international organizations. Equally, it reflected the intensely competitive nature of current international politics," Jaishankar said – an allusion to the UN Security Council being paralysed and unable to issue a statement on the pandemic due to sharp differences between permanent UN Security Council members China and the US. The reference could also be equally to the US pulling out of the World Health Organisation (WHO) after accusing it of acting in deference to the wishes of China – by declaring covid-19 a pandemic late.