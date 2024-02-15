Former Indian Navy sailor Ragesh Gopakumar, who returned from Qatar recently, recalled how Union Minister S Jaishankar had called the wives of eight former Navy officers after they were given sentenced to death in Qatar over the espionage charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with the Indian Express, Gopakumar said, "A day after we were awarded the capital punishment, Union Minister S Jaishankar called our wives to Delhi. He assured them we would be brought back home."

Gopakumar even shared the details of the conversation between the wives of former Indian Navy men and the Union minister. He told the media house that told their wives that he was ready to plead for the release of the eight navy men. "I will bring them back," Jaishankar had reportedly told the spouses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gopakumar, who served as a Petty Officer in the Navy, said he had retired in 2017 and later joined the Oman Defence training company as a communications instructor, news agency PTI reported. He resides in Balaramapuram, a suburb located over 16 km away from Kerala's capital city.

He had said on Wednesday that they survived the prison days only due to their defence training. "We are just happy to be alive... happy to be home," a relieved Gopakumar told PTI. "Prison and confinement is something terrible," he said, adding he and his colleagues survived only because of the training they underwent as Defence forces.

Qatar had released eight former officers of the Indian navy after dropping their death sentences, the Ministry of External Affairs said on February 12, crediting the Qatari emir for the decision more than 18 months after the arrest challenged diplomatic ties.

In December last year, Qatar’s Court of Appeal commuted the death sentences awarded to the men — Captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma and Sugunakar Pakala, and sailor Ragesh — and sentenced them to prison for varying durations ranging from three years to 25 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The men were reportedly accused of spying for Israel. However, India and Qatar did not confirm the charges against them. Their death sentence, handed down in October, was dropped in December. Seven of the eight men had returned to the country and authorities were making efforts to bring back the eighth citizen.

One of the Navy veterans who returned from Qatar said, “We are very happy that we are back in India, safely. Definitely, we would like to thank PM Modi, as this was only possible because of his personal intervention. And it also happened due to the continuous efforts of the Government of India."

Another released Indian Navy veteran said, “We waited almost for 18 months to be back in India. We are extremely grateful to the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). It wouldn't have been possible without his personal intervention and his equation with Qatar. We are grateful to the Government of India from the bottom of our hearts for every effort that has been made and this day won't have been possible without those efforts." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

