Jaishankar, China’s Wang Yi hold meeting amid border tensions

The foreign ministers of India and China , S. Jaishankar and Wang Yi, met on Thursday, days after a fresh flare-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh aggravated the already precariously poised relations between the two countries.

The sit-down meeting in Moscow, on the sidelines of the Russia and China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, is the first face-to-face meeting between Jaishankar and Wang, who have had at least one telephone conversation in the past. That was on 17 June, two days after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops, the first in decades.

The clash followed a massive buildup of troops by both countries along the LAC in Ladakh after the People’s Liberation Army of China intruded into Indian territory at several points.

The Jaishankar-Wang talks were expected to see some tough negotiations between the two sides with India pushing for a pullback of Chinese troops to positions they held in April. Details were not available till press time. The talks come after an Indian official on Wednesday said that the standoff between India and China “can take any trajectory" after tensions mounted afresh in an area south of the scenic Pangong Tso, where India last month said it had pre-empted moves by China to occupy more Indian territory. Indian troops had secured commanding positions on five peaks, Mukhpari, Gurung Hill, Magar Hill, Rezang La and Richin La—areas that India considers is within its territory. Earlier this week, India accused Chinese troops of firing shots after they were warned not to transgress into areas India says are part of its territory.

The rules of engagement for Indian troops have also been changed, a person familiar with the matter said. It has been conveyed to the troops that they can respond with force in the event of Chinese soldiers closing in on their positions, he added.

India has also moved in infantry combat vehicles and tanks besides fighter aircraft to match Chinese deployment in the region, the person said, confirming the news reports on Thursday.

Analysts, including Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that with Indian and Chinese troops moving into positions within a few hundred metres from each other, the possibility of a localized conflict could not yet be ruled out.

Talks have been held at different levels—between diplomats, military commanders, and also at the level of ministers—since May to bring down the tension. Last week, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow, but there was no obvious breakthrough at the talks.

Another round of corps commander-level talks has been agreed upon, though a date is yet to be decided, according to the Indian official mentioned above.

The Indian Army made additional moves to secure heights along Finger 4, one of a series of eight mountain folds jutting into the waters along the north Pangong lake. The army moved troops to the region and now occupies ‘’heights overlooking the Chinese deployment on Finger 4", said the person mentioned above.

Jaishankar had said on Monday that he would convey to Wang that the state of the India-China border cannot be delinked from the relationship. The situation on the border will have an impact on the broader relationship between the two countries, he had said.

