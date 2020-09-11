Jaishankar, China’s Wang Yi hold meeting amid border tensions

The Jaishankar-Wang talks were expected to see some tough negotiations between the two sides with India pushing for a pullback of Chinese troops to positions they held in April. Details were not available till press time. The talks come after an Indian official on Wednesday said that the standoff between India and China “can take any trajectory" after tensions mounted afresh in an area south of the scenic Pangong Tso, where India last month said it had pre-empted moves by China to occupy more Indian territory. Indian troops had secured commanding positions on five peaks, Mukhpari, Gurung Hill, Magar Hill, Rezang La and Richin La—areas that India considers is within its territory. Earlier this week, India accused Chinese troops of firing shots after they were warned not to transgress into areas India says are part of its territory.