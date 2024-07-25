Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi agree to give ‘strong guidance’ to finish disengagement: ‘Respect LAC and…’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane and discusses bilateral ties and situation at the border. EAM Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang agree to give strong guidance to complete disengagement process.
Must ensure full respect for Line of Actual Control & past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise ties, Jaishankar tells Wang.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess