Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi agree to give 'strong guidance' to finish disengagement: 'Respect LAC and…'

Livemint

Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi agree to give ‘strong guidance’ to finish disengagement: ‘Respect LAC and…’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane and discusses bilateral ties and situation at the border. EAM Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang agree to give strong guidance to complete disengagement process.

Must ensure full respect for Line of Actual Control & past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise ties, Jaishankar tells Wang.

