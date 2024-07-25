External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane and discusses bilateral ties and situation at the border.

Must ensure full respect for Line of Actual Control & past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise ties, Jaishankar tells Wang.

