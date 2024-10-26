Jaishankar cites Covid vaccine aid, Ukraine stance to note Global South’s ‘trust’ in India: ‘Cannot overstate impact…’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that the countries from the Global South have a 'high degree' of trust and expectations from India.

ANI
Published26 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an interaction with students of FLAME University in Pune.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an interaction with students of FLAME University in Pune. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that the countries from the Global South have a "high degree" of trust and expectations from India.

Addressing an interactive session with students at a university in Pune today, Jaishankar said, “What do we mean by the Global South? We largely mean countries that were colonized, who got their independence or who are still developing, who would be largely low-income countries... They have a high degree of trust and expectation in India and with a reason.”

Also Read | Jaishankar echoes PM Modi’s ‘not an era of war’ remark at BRICS Summit

The foreign minister noted three instances in recent years where India had stood with Global South countries, including Covid times.

He recalled that New Delhi delivered COVID-19 vaccines to many countries at the time India was still vaccinating its own people.

Also Read | UN is like an old company: Jaishankar at third Kautilya Economic Conclave

"I can give you three examples. In much of the Global South, people do remember that during COVID, when the developed world was actually stockpiling vaccines, many of them got their first vaccines from India and they got their vaccines from India when India was still vaccinating its own people. I cannot overstate the emotional impact of this on the world," Jaishankar stated.

Also Read | When Jaishankar slammed Pak minister as ’spokesperson of terrorism industry

During his interaction he also mentioned that the African Union joining the G20 under New Delhi's presidency, saying that African countries think that India has a 'conscience'.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif, S Jaishankar shake hands at SCO dinner venue in Pakistan: WATCH

"A second example was Ukraine...A third example would be during our G20. For many years in G20, the African Union wanted a seat. Every G20 would begin like this, on the first day of the G20, everybody tells the African Union not to worry, during this meeting and we'll take care of you but at the end of the meeting when nothing happened, they say, sorry this time we couldn't do, next time we will look at it...We took up this cause and pushed it in a way that everybody had to accept it. The African countries do think that India has a conscience. India has a standing, India has a confidence today..." the External Affairs Minister said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJaishankar cites Covid vaccine aid, Ukraine stance to note Global South’s ‘trust’ in India: ‘Cannot overstate impact…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.