NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with Qatar’s special envoy on Afghanistan, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, amid an upward spiral of violence in Afghanistan.

“Pleased to receive Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani. Shared the Indian perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan. Also the concerns of the region that I heard during recent interactions," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“Rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected," the minister said in a second post.

The Taliban have established an office in the Qatari capital Doha that they have used for discussions with the US. The agreement between the US and the Taliban on a pullout of US troops was signed last year in Doha.

Al-Qahtani who arrived in New Delhi on Friday met senior officials in the Indian foreign ministry including JP Singh, joint secretary in charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

India had also organized a discussion on Afghanistan at the UN Security Council on Friday in its capacity as the president of the Council for the month of August.

The developments came amid reports that the Taliban had captured two provincial capitals – Zaranj in Nimroz province and Sheberghan, the provincial headquarters of Jawzjan – after sweeping through the rural areas of the country in a series of offensives since May.

On Friday, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell to the Taliban "without a fight", according to its deputy governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken by the insurgents. There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several unnamed sources told AFP, but an aide to Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum confirmed to the news agency that the city had been taken.

Clashes were continuing, according to media reports in Lashkargah, capital of Helmand province.

The Taliban offensives have intensified after the US troop withdrawal on 1 July and come despite international warnings that a capture of power by force in Kabul would not mean international recognition or legitimacy for the group.

