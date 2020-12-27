OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jaishankar discusses strengthening partnerships with Qatari counterpart
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar visit Qatar with the India-Qatar Business Roundtable. (ANI)
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar visit Qatar with the India-Qatar Business Roundtable. (ANI)

Jaishankar discusses strengthening partnerships with Qatari counterpart

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 08:08 PM IST ANI

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Qatar till December 28. This is Jaishankar's first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with his Qatari counterpart and discussed strengthening business partnerships.

"Began my Qatar visit with the India-Qatar Business Roundtable. Appreciate the commitment for strengthening our business partnerships. Briefed them about new opportunities flowing from Atmanirbhar Bharat. Thank Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Faisal, the Chairpersons of QCCI and QBA," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly meets West Bengal governor amid rumours of him joining politics

1 min read . 09:24 PM IST
Photo: Mint

NPCI turning for profit could help key stakeholders

2 min read . 09:23 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

1 min read . 09:16 PM IST
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at an airport in India

Two more UK returnees test positive in Telangana, total reaches 20

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST


S Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Qatar till December 28. This is Jaishankar's first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister.

Apart from meeting the Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani he will also discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with other dignitaries.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

"Qatar hosts more than 7 lakh Indians. The bilateral trade was USD 10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments," the statement said.

India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement, the ministry added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout