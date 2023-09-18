Jaishankar dismisses 'West as bad guy' narrative, sheds light on Global South's rising role in diplomacy2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:24 AM IST
S. Jaishankar has rejected the view of the West as adversarial to developing countries while highlighting the rising influence of the Global South.
S. Jaishankar has rejected the conventional view that sees the West as adversarial to developing countries. India's External Affairs Minister highlighted the complexities of today's global landscape while also shedding light on the rising influence of the Global South. The minister was interviewed by former Indian diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan for Asianet News during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram for the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.