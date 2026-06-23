Jaishankar expresses grief over Ras Laffan blast in Qatar, says embassy assisting affected Indian families

India on 23 June expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries caused by an explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that authorities were closely monitoring the situation and extending assistance to affected citizens.

In a statement on X, Jaishankar said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the casualties, which include 12 Indian nationals. The minister said the Indian Embassy in Qatar was in touch with Qatari authorities and was reaching out to provide support to the families of Indians impacted by the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," the minister said.

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, officials said on Monday.

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X on Monday.

The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, injured 66 people, including Indians.

Citing Qatari authorities, the Indian mission said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," it added.

Earlier in the day, during a press briefing on Monday, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins have died in the incident.

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Those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities, according to officials.

Deep concern at unfortunate incident: Indian embassy Earlier, the Embassy of India expressed "deep concern at the unfortunate incident", in which several people got injured, and some are missing.

"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Interior said that the incident was caused by a "technical malfunction" during operations, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and injuries to 66 others of various nationalities.

It said security authorities immediately responded to the accident in coordination with emergency response teams in Ras Laffan, implementing approved emergency procedures at the site.

The injured were transferred to medical facilities to receive treatment, while search and response operations at the scene were completed.

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the exact technical causes of the accident and to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident, it said.

The ministry also said that no leaks were detected as a result of the accident and that there is no threat to public safety or the surrounding environment.

Earlier, QatarEnergy reported that the incident occurred during the start-up of operations, resulting in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening.

It said the emergency response team and Qatar's Civil Defence swiftly and fully extinguished the fire on-site. Work is underway to assess the damage to Barzan and neighbouring facilities.

QatarEnergy's LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, other logistics operations, and its export capabilities remain unaffected as a result of this explosion and fire.

A full investigation to determine the cause of this incident has commenced.

The Embassy is working... to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident.

Barzan production was completely stopped since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements, and was first restarted two days before the incident, it said in a statement.