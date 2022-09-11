Jaishankar highlights ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ in Saudi Arabia

During the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India has undertaken the Vande Bharat Mission (including air bubble arrangements) to facilitate travel of passengers between India and various parts of the world.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, said that India has brought back seven million people under Vande Bharat Mission from all over the world. He called it a biggest evacuation drive which was done during Covid-19 times.
Interacting with the Indian community in Riyadh, Jaishankar said, “We brought back 7 million people under Vande Bharat Mission from all over the world. No one has done that, it's the biggest evacuation and was done during Covid. That is India that the world sees today."
Recently, Minister of State (civil aviation) V.K. Singh told the Rajya Sabha that Union government's Vande Bharat Mission helped repatriate over 72 lakh stranded Indians from over 100 countries amid the pandemic.
"As on 29.07.2021, more than 88,700 inbound flights have been operated and over 72 lakh passengers have returned to India from more than 100 countries. In the same period, more than 88,000 outbound flights have been operated and over 58 lakh passengers have traveled from India to foreign countries," he added.
Initially, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express carried out these operations before private airlines were allowed to take part. Besides, aerial evacuation, naval ships were also used to bring back Indian citizens.
After this, India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.
