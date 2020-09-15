Jaishankar holds talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad

The Afghan peace talks come almost two decades after the US ousted the Taliban from power in 2001. They also come ahead of the 3 November US presidential elections. One of US President Donald Trump’s election promises in 2016 was that he would end the war in Afghanistan and pull out US troops from there. With the talks started, the US is looking at a possible deal by early next year, according to news reports, paving the way for Trump to fulfill in poll promise.