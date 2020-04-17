Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Friday discussed the latest developments in the Afghan peace process with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar.

“@US4AfghanPeace called to update on recent Afghan developments. Shared the Indian perspective. Our historical friendship with this close neighbour will always guide our Afghan policy," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.

The Taliban and the US signed a peace deal on 29 February paving the way for talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. But the process was complicated by former president Ashraf Ghani and Afghanistan’s former chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah, both staking claim to the presidency. The Afghan election commission though had said earlier declared Ghani the winner of the polls held last year. The intra Afghan talks were also hobbled by Ghani refusing to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as demanded by the Taliban in return for the latter releasing 1,000 government prisoners in its custody.

In recent days though some prisoner exchanges have taken place but it is unclear when the intra-Afghan dialogue, a key element of the 29 February US-Taliban peace deal is expected to start.

India on its part has sought an Afghan-owned and Afghan-driven peace process – an allusion to New Delhi’s wariness of rival Pakistan playing a role from behind the scenes via the Taliban to ensure a peace deal in its favour. Islamabad has been keen to have a government in Kabul that is seen as tilted towards it that it can fall back on in the event of hostilities with India rather than a neutral administration. New Delhi on its part wants a government in Kabul that will not be inimical to its interests and has been supportive of the Ghani government.

On Friday, India also dispatched consignments of paracetamol and hydroxychloroquinine to Afghanistan to help the government deal with the covid-19 pandemic.

“In a series of offerings of critical drugs, India sent 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to #Afghanistan through Ariana Airlines today. This is in addition to the 1st consignment of wheat India shipped earlier to bolster food security. Heartfelt thanks!" said Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan charge d’affaire in India in a Twitter post.

