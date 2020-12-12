Jaishankar hopes India-US trade parleys continue under Biden

NEW DELHI: India and the US had a "fairly serious" negotiation to clinch a trade deal with the Trump administration, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, adding that he hoped to have talks with the Biden administration on the matter as well.

Addressing a session at the 93rd FICCI annual general meeting session via video link, Jaishankar also spoke of tensions with China which he described as disturbing.

“We are being tested," he said. "I have every confidence we will rise to the occasion and meet the national security challenge."

On the trade deal that was discussed with the Trump administration, Jaishankar said the thinking was that the “differences" be sorted out first before the two sides looked at “something bigger."

“For a variety of reasons it didn't come through. On our part we were dead serious. We wanted to deal with those issues because we thought there was something much bigger in store in the relationship," Jaishankar said.

"We made a serious focussed effort but it dint happen."

Stating that he thought the US was largely a complimentary economy, the minister said there was “no fundamental clash of interests" despite some areas of overlap.

“I hope we have sequoia discussions once the (Biden) administration comes in."

When asked about the ongoing tensions with China, Jaishankar said the strained relations caused by Chinese intrusions will not serve Beijing's interest, referring to the clash in Galwan valley in Ladakh between Indian and Chinese troops that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian army personnel and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers.

Jaishankar noted that a lot of work had gone into the relationship in the past years and it has taken decades in stabilising India-China ties. “I don’t think the events of this year have helped at all," he said adding that “the real danger is that the goodwill which was developed will be dissipated."

