While appreciating the deep-rooted, long-standing, and close linkages between the people of India and Maldives, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar joined Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hanimaadhoo international airport project.
While appreciating the deep-rooted, long-standing, and close linkages between the people of India and Maldives, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar joined Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hanimaadhoo international airport project.
"For us, the redevelopment of Hanimaadhoo International Airport is first and foremost. This project will bridge the gap between the people of Northern Maldives and the rest of the world and bring our people together. And India is privileged to be with the Maldives for its implementation," the minister said while addressing the event.
"For us, the redevelopment of Hanimaadhoo International Airport is first and foremost. This project will bridge the gap between the people of Northern Maldives and the rest of the world and bring our people together. And India is privileged to be with the Maldives for its implementation," the minister said while addressing the event.
“Joined President @ibusolih and his ministers and local leaders at the ground-breaking ceremony of Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project," Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted with the pictures of the event.
“Joined President @ibusolih and his ministers and local leaders at the ground-breaking ceremony of Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project," Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted with the pictures of the event.
"I am truly delighted to be part of today's historic ceremony for the ground-breaking Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project. I bring to all of you the warm greetings and best wishes of India's leadership, especially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of 1.3 billion plus Indians," he added.
"I am truly delighted to be part of today's historic ceremony for the ground-breaking Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project. I bring to all of you the warm greetings and best wishes of India's leadership, especially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of 1.3 billion plus Indians," he added.
While emphasizing the policy of Neighborhood First as its priority, Jaishankar stressed the unique closeness between India and Maldives.
While emphasizing the policy of Neighborhood First as its priority, Jaishankar stressed the unique closeness between India and Maldives.
"During the visit of PM Modi in June 2019, he spoke about the unique natural closeness of our countries and remarked that Neighbourhood First is our priority and in the neighbourhood Maldives is the priority," the minister said.
"During the visit of PM Modi in June 2019, he spoke about the unique natural closeness of our countries and remarked that Neighbourhood First is our priority and in the neighbourhood Maldives is the priority," the minister said.
Hanimaadhoo International Airport is a large investment in the Northern Maldives which will help the region in expanding travel for purposes like business, and medical and further intensify people-to-people exchanges.
Hanimaadhoo International Airport is a large investment in the Northern Maldives which will help the region in expanding travel for purposes like business, and medical and further intensify people-to-people exchanges.
"This project will have a truly transformative impact on the economy of the Northern Maldives, it will help spur entrepreneurship, growth and employment opportunities, encourage tourism development and strengthen allied sectors, including fisheries and logistics which are critical for the balanced growth of this region," said Jaishankar.
"This project will have a truly transformative impact on the economy of the Northern Maldives, it will help spur entrepreneurship, growth and employment opportunities, encourage tourism development and strengthen allied sectors, including fisheries and logistics which are critical for the balanced growth of this region," said Jaishankar.
"This project is also a great example of the vision of decentralization of the Govt of Maldives. In India too, we lay emphasis on inclusive and equitable development," he added.
"This project is also a great example of the vision of decentralization of the Govt of Maldives. In India too, we lay emphasis on inclusive and equitable development," he added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.