HTLS 2023: Jaishankar says there's room for diplomacy to address India-Canada row
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement came months after India-Canada ties strained following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations over the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader.
Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2023 on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there's still room for diplomacy to deal with the diplomatic row between India and Canada.
