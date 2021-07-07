Jaishankar makes a technical halt in Tehran

The halt comes at a time when India is drawing up contingency plans to evacuate its nationals from Afghanistan should the security situation deteriorate further. India has an embassy in Kabul and two consulates in Mazar-e-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south of Afghanistan. Two other consulates in Herat and Jalalabad were closed in April 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic and given the plans by the US to vacate its troops from the country, New Delhi has not re-opened the two.

