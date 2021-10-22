NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his British counterpart Liz Truss and reviewed the progress made in implementing the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK future relations besides calling for launching of free trade talks at the earliest.

Truss and Jaishankar “appreciated the progress so far on the implementation of the Roadmap despite the constraints posed by the pandemic. There was detailed discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the key priority areas of trade and investments, people-to-people relationship, health partnership, climate change, science and innovation and defence and security," a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

Truss who arrived in New Delhi late Thursday also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and environment minister Bhupender Yadav. Later on Friday evening, she met Jaishankar for talks.

Truss’ visit also coincides with the start of the first-ever tri-services joint exercise between India and the UK that began on 21 October 21 and continue for a week. The Chief of Defence Staff of the UK Sir Nick Carter also visited India this week as has the UK Navy Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The Indian foreign ministry statement said “Both Ministers welcomed the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership announced at the Virtual Summit and underlined the need for launching FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations at the earliest, with a focus on negotiating an interim agreement that can deliver quick gains to businesses in both India and the UK," the statement said.

“Both Ministers also discussed the Migration and Mobility Partnership and the Global Innovation Partnership and committed to their early implementation. They also acknowledged the establishment of new dialogue mechanisms for discussing consular issues and maritime security. Both sides also agreed on instituting the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum Track, a new 1.5 Dialogue mechanism to foster expert deliberations on long-term strategic links between the two countries," it said.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed, it said adding that the two ministers shared “their commitment to a multi-polar world and multilateralism."

“They agreed to strengthen cooperation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, on countering terrorism and radical extremism, and addressing emerging challenges in the cyber and space domains."

“On Afghanistan, the need for full, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance was discussed, as also the need for Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist attacks," it said.

Truss will visit Mumbai on 23 October, on the second leg of her visit “where she will participate in business and defence engagements held in connection with the visit of Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) to India. She would also pay her respects at the memorial to honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26 November, 2008," the statement added.

