Jaishankar meets Egyptian president, says both countries promote global peace

Jaishankar meets Egyptian president, says both countries promote global peace1 min read . 07:25 PM IST
- Jaishankar said both the countries contribute towards global discourse and promote the cause of peace, progress and development
NEW DELHI :India foreign minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday met the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Describing both the countries as “independent-minded" nations, in a series of tweets, Jaishankar said both the countries contribute towards global discourse and promote the cause of peace, progress and development.
“Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message," said a tweet.
Jaishankar said that during the meeting, he deeply appreciated president Sisi’s guidance in further developing various dimensions of the bilateral relationship. He also briefed the president on his discussions with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry.
“Deeply appreciated President Sisi’s guidance in further developing various dimensions of our relationship. Briefed him on my discussions with FM Sameh Shoukry in this regard," the tweet read.
He added that the two countries should continue global discourse and promote the cause of peace, progress and development.
“As independent-minded nations, India and Egypt contribute to global discourse. And promote the cause of peace, progress and development," the tweet said.
The minister said that India is committed to success of COP 27 under Egypt presidency. “India values the participation of Egypt in the G20 during its chair ship. We are fully committed to the success of COP27 under the Egyptian presidency," the tweet read.
