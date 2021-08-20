Jaishankar meets Qatar foreign minister, exchange views on Afghanistan

Qatar has been host to the Taliban’s political office in Doha since 2013 and is seen as wielding influence over the group. Dohas has played host to negotiations between the US and the Taliban that facilitated the exit of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan. The Qatari capital has also played host to talks between the Taliban and the representatives of the Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani. Ghani resigned on Sunday after the Taliban surrounded Kabul after a lightning sweep of provincial capitals across the country.