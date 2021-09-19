External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud held wide-ranging talks on Sunday including bilateral and regional issues including developments in Afghanistan. Situation in Afghanistan was a major area of focus of the talks.

The Saudi foreign minister will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"Delighted to welcome FM of Saudi Arabia HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his first ever visit to India," Jaishankar tweeted.

A cordial and productive meeting with Saudi FM HH @Faisalbinfarhan. Discussed our cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of our strategic partnership. Very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific, he added.

Urged early resumption of direct flights to Saudi Arabia. Agreed to work closely on all Covid-related challenges, including to travel, he further added.

The visit comes at a time when India is engaging with all leading powers on the developments in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban.

In a reflection of India's views on the matter, Prime Minister Modi on Friday said the global community should decide "collectively" and "thoughtfully" on according recognition to the new set-up in Afghanistan in view of questions over its acceptability as the change of power was not "inclusive".

He made the remarks during a virtual address at a meeting on Afghanistan of the heads of state of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December last in the first-ever visit by a head of the 1.3 million-strong Army to the strategically important Gulf nation.

Gen Naravane held extensive talks with senior military officials of that country with an aim to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

