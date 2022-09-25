Jaishankar meets UN Chief, world leaders during US visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Security Council Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as various world leaders including foreign ministers of Russia and Jordan on Saturday at the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United Nations Security Council Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General assembly in New York. He also met foreign ministers of Russia, Cyprus, Jordan and Venezuela as well as the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner.
Informing about his meeting with the UN chief on Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "An extensive discussion on pressing global challenges with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Agenda included the Ukraine conflict, UN reform, G20, climate action, food security and data for development."
Jaishankar is on a 10-day visit to the visit, where he was scheduled to stay in New York from September 18-24 and Washington from September 25-28.
The EAM met Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' annual meeting on the sidelines of UNGA where the BRICS members exchanged support on areas of mutual interests including through regular interactions between their Permanent Missions to the UN.
Jaishankar on Twitter wrote "A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms."
Jaishankar also met the Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, he wrote about the meeting, "Pleasure to meet FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia. Appreciate his briefing on recent developments,"
Continuing the tradition of meeting the Cyprus foreign minister on the sidelines of the UNGA, EAM met the Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides while thanking Cyprus for its backing of India's candidature at the expanded United Nations Security council.
The EAM also met the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi with both leaders exchanging views on West Asia and the Global economy. Talking about the meeting on Twitter Jaishankar wrote "Great to see my good friend FM Ayman Safadi of Jordan. His perspectives on West Asia and the global economy were extremely useful,".
During the next stint of his visit Jaishankar will visit Washington for three days starting Sunday for a "high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership" according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
